Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives $14.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

