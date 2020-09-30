Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,937. The firm has a market cap of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.48. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

