Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to Post $4.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the highest is $4.58. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $18.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.94 to $21.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

CI stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.03. 7,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 60.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

