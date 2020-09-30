Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Cintas posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.11.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $330.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $344.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.03.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

