Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce sales of $327.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.60 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $261.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

