Brokerages Expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will report $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.28 million. Myomo posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $5.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 million to $5.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

MYO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,621. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

