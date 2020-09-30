Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $4.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $15.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.87 to $16.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.93.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,335. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

