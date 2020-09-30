Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) PT at $337.40

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CP opened at $303.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $312.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

