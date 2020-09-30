Brokerages Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target at GBX 192.29

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAPC. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

CAPC stock opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.36. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $917.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 79,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £102,765 ($134,280.67).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

