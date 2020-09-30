Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $72.29

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crane by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 281,223 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.