Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 268.38

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.38 ($3.51).

CRST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 331 ($4.33) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

CRST traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 194.10 ($2.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.86. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The stock has a market cap of $498.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 5,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £10,550 ($13,785.44). Also, insider Tom Nicholson purchased 11,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,460 ($26,734.61). Insiders have acquired 142,433 shares of company stock worth $27,483,909 in the last quarter.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

