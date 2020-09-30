Brokerages Set Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $13.25

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Criteo stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Criteo by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $800,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

