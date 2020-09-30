Brokerages Set Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $122.92

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after buying an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

