Brokerages Set HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) PT at $5.55

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in HyreCar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $3.20 on Friday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.