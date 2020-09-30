Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $3.83

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $1.87 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

