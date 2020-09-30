Brokerages Set Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $27.63

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

