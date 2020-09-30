Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carvana Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). B.Riley Securit currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $226.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,581.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

