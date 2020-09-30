Brokers Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($2.14). The company had revenue of C$10.22 billion during the quarter.

