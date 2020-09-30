Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Royal Gold by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 33,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

