Brokers Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $76.02 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2023 earnings at $108.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $146.83 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,394.21.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,144.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,575.24 billion, a PE ratio of 120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,683.20. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.