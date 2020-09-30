Brokers Set Expectations for Orezone Gold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $208.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 253,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$212,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,196,824 shares in the company, valued at C$21,165,332.16.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

