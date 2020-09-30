Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) shares were up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 419,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 351,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

