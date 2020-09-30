Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $8.01. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 185,284 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

