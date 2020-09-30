Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,153.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

