Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 1,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

