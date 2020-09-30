Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.50

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$195.50 and last traded at C$195.50, with a volume of 19670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$193.09.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -71.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$182.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

