CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Head-To-Head Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -25.08% -22.00% -3.57% Physicians Realty Trust 20.55% 3.42% 2.05%

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.04 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.12 Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 8.96 $74.48 million $0.99 18.05

Physicians Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 9 0 2.60

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.93%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.92, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

