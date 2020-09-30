Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of Cebu Air stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Cebu Air has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.72.
Cebu Air Company Profile
