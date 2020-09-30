CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX and RightBTC. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $574,883.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

