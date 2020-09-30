Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.49. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 356,965 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

