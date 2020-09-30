Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 561 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 464.38. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million and a PE ratio of -185.67.

In related news, insider Stephen James Callaghan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total value of £1,016,000 ($1,327,583.95).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

