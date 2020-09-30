Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

