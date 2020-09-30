Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.