ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $120,158.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, BigONE, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,729.62 or 0.99784039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152580 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Huobi, LBank, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

