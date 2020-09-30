Chesnara (LON:CSN) Announces Earnings Results

Chesnara (LON:CSN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.41. Chesnara has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The firm has a market cap of $412.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

