Chesnara Plc (CSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.41. Chesnara has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.93.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesnara will post 2713.2323422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

