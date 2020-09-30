Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. 9,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,724. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,056.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,501 shares of company stock valued at $36,533,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Chewy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chewy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.