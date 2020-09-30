CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.76

Shares of CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

About CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

