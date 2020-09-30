China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (CRHKY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS: CRHKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company's food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company's investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. "

Shares of CRHKY remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

