Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,325.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,155.83.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,261.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,014.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

