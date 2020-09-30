ChronoCoin Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $6.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.