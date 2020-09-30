Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 665.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 895,274 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

