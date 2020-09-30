Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post sales of $113.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $168.80 million. Cinemark reported sales of $821.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 143,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.84. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

