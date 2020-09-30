Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

CTAS opened at $330.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $344.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.30 and a 200 day moving average of $262.03.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 40.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

