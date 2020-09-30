Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLSD. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.