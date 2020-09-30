Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several analysts have commented on CSEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

