COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CCLAY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.78. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCLAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

