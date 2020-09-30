Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce sales of $15.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $12.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $69.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $80.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

CDXS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,609. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.80. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,672,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 167.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 182.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 223,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

