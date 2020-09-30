Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 107.8% in September

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.0 days.
Shares of CGECF stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.
Cogeco Company Profile
