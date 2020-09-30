Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 107.8% in September

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.0 days.

Shares of CGECF stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

