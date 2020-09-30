CoinUs Hits Market Cap of $213,205.86 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $213,205.86 and approximately $96.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002076 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001733 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000513 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000713 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

