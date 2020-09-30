Comparing Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Airborne Wireless Network (NASDAQ:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.23 -$456.00 million $1.93 3.78

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.15% 15.92% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airborne Wireless Network and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 2 0 2.50

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.95%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

